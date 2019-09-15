Watson (wrist) was placed on the 60-day injured list Sunday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Watson was diagnosed with a fractured left wrist last week, so his move to the 60-day IL isn't much of a surprise. The veteran reliever finishes 2019 with a 4.33 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 41:12 K:BB across 54 innings. Right-hander Enderson Franco had his contract selected from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.

