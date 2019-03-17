Watson tossed a scoreless inning while striking out a batter in Saturday's spring training win over the Padres.

Watson, like fellow southpaw Will Smith, has appeared in just three games so far this spring. Neither pitcher has much to prove, as the former is expected to serve as the team's primary left-handed setup man and the latter will begin the year as closer. Watson turned in one of his finest seasons since his days in Pittsburgh last year (2.59 ERA, 5.1 K/BB ratio and 32 holds), and he should be able to help out those in holds leagues yet again.

