Watson notched a save Tuesday against the Mariners after tossing a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit.
Watson threw 12 of his 17 pitches for strikes and, even though he allowed a two-out single to Kyle Lewis, he slammed the door after Kyle Seager grounded out for the final out of the game. Watson has gone 2-for-2 in save opportunities this season and should remain as the team's primary closer moving forward if he keeps tossing the ball like he has done it all year long. He owns a 0.64 ERA and has allowed just one earned run in 14 innings across 16 appearances.