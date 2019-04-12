Watson fired a clean inning with a strikeout in Thursday's 1-0 victory over the Rockies.

The Giants haven't been winning many games this season (5-9), but when they have, Watson is usually bridging the gap to closer Will Smith. The 34-year-old owns a strong 1.93 ERA to go along with four holds through five appearances. Thursday's strikeout was surprisingly just his first of the year, but his strikeout rate is unlikely to remain at 1.9 K/9 after posting a 9.8 K/9 in 2018.

