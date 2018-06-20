Giants' Tony Watson: Option for closer role
Watson is a candidate to serve as the Giants' closer in the absence of Hunter Strickland (hand), Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Giants' ninth-inning role became available after Hunter Strickland suffered a broken right hand by punching a wall following Monday's game against the Marlins. Manager Bruce Bochy reported Tuesday that Watson and Sam Dyson are both candidates to act as closer while Strickland rehabs over the next 6-8 weeks. Watson is a lefty and Dyson throws right-handed, so it wouldn't be all too surprising to see Bochy utilize both relievers in save situations based on favorable matchups.
