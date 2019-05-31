Giants' Tony Watson: Picks up 10th hold
Watson allowed two hits and struck out two batters over a scoreless frame in Thursday's 3-1 win over Miami.
Watson was able to bridge the gap to closer Will Smith, notching his team-leading 10th hold of the campaign. The veteran southpaw owns a .270 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 5.3 K/BB through 20 innings. Watson remains a strong trade candidate as the Giants continue to flounder this season.
