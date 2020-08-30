Watson pitched a scoreless eighth inning, allowing a walk and striking out one to earn a hold in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Watson was able to protect a 4-2 lead in eighth inning, and Tyler Rogers was perfect for the save in the ninth. That duo appears to have the inside track for saves this season. Through 10.2 innings this season, Watson has a 0.84 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB across 12 appearances. Rogers has a 5.71 ERA and 1.27 WHIP, but he's also collected two saves to Watson's zero. The 35-year-old Watson has produced six holds, and should continue to see high-leverage work.