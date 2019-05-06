Watson picked up the win after tossing a clean inning while recording a strikeout in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Reds.

Watson notched his first win in relief as the Giants completed their second comeback victory against the Reds in their current series. The veteran southpaw hit a bit of a rough patch at the end of April, but he has responded with three shutout outings to begin the month of May. Watson remains a solid option in holds leagues with seven (tied for third in majors) in 13 appearances.