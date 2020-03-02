Giants' Tony Watson: Progressing toward spring debut
Watson (shoulder) threw from 120 feet Sunday and is scheduled to throw his second bullpen session in three days Monday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Watson has yet to pitch in an exhibition game this spring because of tightness in his left shoulder. The 34-year-old is expected to serve as the Giants' closer on opening day, however manager Gabe Kapler has left the door open for an open competition during camp. Right-hander Trevor Gott has emerged as Watson's main competition for the job to begin March.
