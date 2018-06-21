Watson allowed two hits over a scoreless inning en route to his 17th hold of the season in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Marlins.

Watson was deployed in the seventh inning against a lefty-heavy portion of the Marlins' lineup. Manager Bruce Bochy stated that Sam Dyson would serve as the team's primary closer in Hunter Strickland's (hand) absence, with Watson seeing the occasional save opportunity based on matchups. Dyson allowed two runs on four hits before giving way to Reyes Moronta for the save Wednesday, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Watson get a shot to prove his meddle as closer if a save opportunity presents itself in the upcoming four-game set against the Padres. The 33-year-old owns a 1.82 ERA with 40 strikeouts over 34.2 innings this season.