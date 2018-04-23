Giants' Tony Watson: Records third hold
Watson pitched a perfect inning and struck out two while picking up the hold Sunday against the Angels.
Watson notched his third hold of the season after retiring the Angels in order during the eighth inning. The 33-year-old left-hander has struck out 13 and allowed one run in nine appearances this season, which is good enough for a 0.93 ERA. Watson should continue to be used in high-leverage situations as one of the more reliable options out of San Francisco's bullpen moving forward.
