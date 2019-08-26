Watson struck out two over a scoreless inning en route to his 24th hold in Sunday's 5-4 win over Oakland.

Watson has settled back down with three scoreless outings following a rough four-game stretch that saw him give up 10 runs over just 1.2 innings. The 24-year-old was experiencing some good fortune prior to his recent blowup, as his FIP was nearly two runs higher than his sub-3.00 ERA for much of the season. Watson remains the top bullpen option behind closer Will Smith, keeping him in the conversation for those in holds leagues.

