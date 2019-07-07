Watson served up three runs on three hits while striking out one over an inning in Saturday's 8-4 win over St. Louis.

Watson had pitched just once over the past seven days, so manager Bruce Bochy decided to give his setup man some work in an 8-1 contest much to the chagrin of the reliever's fantasy owners. The 34-year-old allowed two runners to get on base before promptly surrendering a three-run shot to Paul Goldschmidt. Despite the rough outing, Watson still owns a 3.38 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and is tied for third in the majors with 18 holds this season.