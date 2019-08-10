Watson (2-1) was charged with a loss and a blown save Friday against the Phillies after surrendering four runs on four hits and two walks without recording any outs.

Watson came into the seventh inning with a 6-5 lead, but the Phillies immediately turned things around following a three-run home run by Bryce Harper. Despite the rough outing, Watson still owns a respectable 3.60 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with a team-leading 22 holds.