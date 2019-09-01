Watson (2-2) took the loss Saturday, allowing a run on two hits and striking out a lone batter in one inning in a 4-1 loss to the Padres.

Watson allowed a leadoff triple to Manny Machado to start the inning, and he paid for it when Josh Naylor knocked a single to plate the go-ahead run. Watson has now allowed runs in consecutive appearances after turning in four clean outings prior to the Padres series. The set-up man owns a 4.47 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 40:12 K:BB in 52.1 innings this season. He has recorded 24 holds.