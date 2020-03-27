Play

Watson (shoulder) could be ready to help lead the Giants' bullpen when play resumes, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

He was progressing toward a spring debut when camp was suspended. Assuming it was indeed a minor shoulder issue, Watson is likely back to full health, or close to it. Given his experience in the late innings, Watson is probably the best bet in this bullpen to get save chances when the season gets underway.

