Watson should operate in a high-leverage role in 2020, but it's unlikely manager Gabe Kapler utilizes traditional late-inning roles, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander was battling some tightness in his left shoulder during spring training, but he was able to get healthy during the shutdown and has been slowing ramping things up in summer camp. Watson has 30 career saves and brings a distinguished veteran presence compared to most of the Giants' bullpen, but Kapler is expected rely on a matchup-based approach, which could mean no official closer. Watson said, "There's probably not established roles. We're going to be mixing and matching and trying to figure out how to win a game every night." Tyler Rogers and Trevor Gott could also factor into that ninth-inning mix, but none of the three seem likely to receive consistent save opportunities in the shortened season.