Watson said his wrist is fine and he's not worried at all about it after his X-ray, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

He made a diving tag to get the out at first base in Wednesday's game, but went for X-rays to make sure his wrist was fine. It sounds like he should be fine going forward, but he will probably be unavailable Thursday after pitching back-to-back games.

