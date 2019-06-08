Bergen (shoulder) is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A San Jose on Friday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bergen has been out since May 21 due to a left shoulder strain, but he's slated to take a big step forward Friday night. The Giants have yet to reveal a concrete timetable for his return, though he's already missed more than the 10-day minimum.

More News
Our Latest Stories