Bergen (shoulder) will make a rehab appearance Wednesday with Triple-A Sacramento, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bergen was nine outings into his previous rehab assignment when he was pulled due lingering shoulder issues in early July, but he's now back progressing towards his return to the majors. The 25-year-old was transferred to the 60-day injured list last week, but he's already spent the minimum on the shelf and is eligible to return when healthy.

