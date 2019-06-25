Bergen (shoulder) allowed one hit and struck out one batter in a scoreless inning for Triple-A Sacramento on Monday.

It was his fifth rehab appearance with Sacramento and seventh rehab outing in total. Sunday and Monday marked his first time pitching back-to-back days -- likely the final hurdle on Bergen's path back from a left shoulder strain. The Giants figure to give him a day or two to rest and recover before reinstating Bergen to the active roster.