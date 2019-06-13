Giants' Travis Bergen: Moves rehab to Triple-A
Bergen (shoulder) is making a rehab appearance with Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bergen began the rehab stint last week with High-A San Jose and fired 1.2 scoreless innings over two appearances. The 25-year-old landed on the injured list May 21 with the left shoulder strain and appears to be closing in on a return to the majors.
