Giants' Travis Bergen: Moves to 60-day IL
Bergen (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Bergen has already been sidelined for close to 60 days, so this move shouldn't affect his return date. The right-hander resumed a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, allowing an unearned run on two hits and a walk while striking out one in one inning. Jandel Gustave was added to the team's 40-man roster in a corresponding move.
