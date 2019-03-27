Manager Bruce Bochy said Tuesday that Bergen would be included on the Giants' Opening Day roster, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants scooped up Bergen in the Rule 5 draft over the winter after a season in which he compiled a 0.50 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 43:9 K:BB in 35.2 innings of relief at Double-A New Hampshire in the Blue Jays organization. The lefty continued to excel this spring, surrendering two runs and striking out 13 over 10.2 innings while holding opposing hitters to a .128 average. He'll likely be slated for usage in lower-leverage scenarios initially but could move up the Giants' relief depth chart quickly.