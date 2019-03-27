Giants' Travis Bergen: Opening year in big leagues
Manager Bruce Bochy said Tuesday that Bergen would be included on the Giants' Opening Day roster, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Giants scooped up Bergen in the Rule 5 draft over the winter after a season in which he compiled a 0.50 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 43:9 K:BB in 35.2 innings of relief at Double-A New Hampshire in the Blue Jays organization. The lefty continued to excel this spring, surrendering two runs and striking out 13 over 10.2 innings while holding opposing hitters to a .128 average. He'll likely be slated for usage in lower-leverage scenarios initially but could move up the Giants' relief depth chart quickly.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Tatis Mania; most added
Heading into Western Hemisphere opening day on Thursday, we discuss Fernando Tatis Jr., most...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
The 18 biggest winners this spring
Tried to tune out spring training? Well, you may have missed some noteworthy developments....
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
March Surprise: Tatis joining Padres
The Padres continued their aggressive offseason, with top prospect Fernando Tatis reportedly...