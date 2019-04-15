Bergen fired a scoreless inning while striking out one in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Rockies.

Bergen showed enough in the minors last year (0.50 ERA and 4.8 K:BB ratio over 35.2 innings at Double-A New Hampshire) and during spring training this season to break camp with the Giants. The 25-year-old hasn't disappointed early on, allowing just one run on two hits with six strikeouts over 5.1 innings. San Francisco has a pair of talented lefties (Will Smith and Tony Watson) anchoring things at the end of the bullpen, but Bergen could see himself getting more late-inning opportunities if and when the aforementioned southpaws get moved at the trade deadline.