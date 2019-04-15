Giants' Travis Bergen: Strong start to rookie year
Bergen fired a scoreless inning while striking out one in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Rockies.
Bergen showed enough in the minors last year (0.50 ERA and 4.8 K:BB ratio over 35.2 innings at Double-A New Hampshire) and during spring training this season to break camp with the Giants. The 25-year-old hasn't disappointed early on, allowing just one run on two hits with six strikeouts over 5.1 innings. San Francisco has a pair of talented lefties (Will Smith and Tony Watson) anchoring things at the end of the bullpen, but Bergen could see himself getting more late-inning opportunities if and when the aforementioned southpaws get moved at the trade deadline.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Who's got the ninth?
Find some help in the ninth inning, plus more options to add heading into Week 4 of the Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal