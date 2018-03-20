Giants' Trevor Brown: Shipped to minor-league camp
Brown was moved to minor-league camp Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
After slashing .163/.208/.199 over 58 games at Triple-A Sacramento in 2017, Brown's dismal hitting display continued this spring. The 26-year-old backstop went just 3-for-24 (.125) with eight strikeouts over 13 Cactus League games for San Francisco. Look for him to return to Triple-A Sacramento this season.
