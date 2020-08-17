Cahill is slated to start Tuesday's road game against the Angels.
Jeff Samardzija (shoulder) and Drew Smyly (finger) remain without clear timetables to return from the injured list, so Cahill will pick up a second turn through the rotation as the Giants' No. 5 starter. In his 2020 debut last week against the Astros, Cahill walked four batters and needed 55 pitches to record outs, but he left with a no-hitter in play. He'll look to be more efficient and work deeper into Tuesday's start, though Cahill could be capped at somewhere around 70-to-80 pitches as the Giants aim to build up his arm slowly.
More News
-
Giants' Trevor Cahill: Throws 55 pitches in Giants debut•
-
Giants' Trevor Cahill: Called up ahead of start•
-
Giants' Trevor Cahill: Joining rotation Wednesday•
-
Giants' Trevor Cahill: Back from finger injury•
-
Giants' Trevor Cahill: Continues throwing program•
-
Giants' Trevor Cahill: Throwing bullpen Tuesday•