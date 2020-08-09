Cahill (finger) was added to the Giants' taxi squad Sunday.
The veteran right-hander was shut down in mid-July with a fingernail issue on his right index finger, but he's now ready to rejoin the team. Cahill won't be a member of the active or 40-man roster, but he'll be able to travel with the team as a member of the taxi squad. The 32-year-old could step into the starting rotation with Jeff Samardzija (shoulder) on the injured list, though the Giants haven't announced their pitching plans.
