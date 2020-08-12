Cahill's contract was purchased by the Giants ahead of his scheduled start against the Astros on Wednesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

A fingernail issue cost Cahill the early part of the season, and he's not expected to handle a true starter's workload just yet. The Giants expect him to throw somewhere around 40 or 50 pitches. The 32-year-old has had some effective seasons throughout his 11-year big-league career, though last year wasn't one of them, as he struggled to a 5.98 ERA in 102.1 innings for the Angels.