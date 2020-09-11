Cahill (0-1) was tagged with loss against the Padres on Thursday, allowing four runs on five hits with three strikeouts across three innings.

Cahill gave up back-to-back RBI doubles to Mitch Moreland and Austin Nola in the first inning, followed by a solo home run to Manny Machado in the third. The 32-year-old threw 33-of-50 pitches for strikes and did not issue any walks but was lifted after the third frame. With Jeff Samardzija (shoulder) and Drew Smyly (finger) throwing simulated games in each of their rehabs, Cahill could be moved to the bullpen relatively soon. As of now, he's scheduled for a Wednesday contest at Seattle.