Cahill (finger) threw a live batting practice session Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Cahill has been working his way back from a fingernail issue on his right index finger that prevented his availability for Opening Day. If he feels good following his live batting practice session, the right-hander is expected to throw a simulated game late in the week. Although Drew Smyly (finger) remains sidelined, Cahill won't be ready to claim his spot in the rotation, at least during the first start that he'll miss. Cahill could be near his return soon after his simulated game if all goes well.
