Cahill's MRI revealed joint inflammation in his left hip, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Cahill exited Saturday's start early as a result of his hip issue. It's unclear whether the injury will force him to miss any turns through the rotation, but the Giants have some flexibility since they have two off days before Cahill would take the mound next. If he's forced to miss additional time, Drew Smyly (finger) or Jeff Samardzija (shoulder) could potentially return from the injured list to take his place.