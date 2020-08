Cahill allowed one run on one hit and two walks over 5.1 innings Sunday, fanning eight batters in the win over Arizona. He did not factor in the decision.

Cahill was absolutely dominant Sunday, but unfortunately, the Giants offense couldn't take the lead until he had already left the game. He kept the Diamondbacks quiet before yielding a sacrifice fly to David Peralta in the sixth inning. Cahill will carry a terrific 1.64 ERA into Saturday's rematch in Arizona.