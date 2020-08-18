Cahill allowed one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out four across four innings Tuesday against the Angels. He did not factor into the decision.

Cahill's lone earned run came on a solo home run by Tommy La Stella, the second batter of the contest. However, he settled in to retire nine of the final 10 batters he faced. Despite his relative effectiveness, Cahill was limited to 65 pitches, depriving him of the chance to earn a win. With both Drew Smyly (finger) and Jeff Samardzija (shoulder) sidelined, Cahill appears to be locked into the rotation in the short-term. He is projected to draw his next start Sunday against Arizona.