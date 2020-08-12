Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Cahill would be called up from the taxi squad to start Wednesday's game in Houston, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

San Francisco will need to open up a spot on the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster for Cahill, who will slot into the rotation as a replacement for the injured Jeff Samardzija (shoulder). Cahill was slowed during summer camp by a fingernail issue, but he's been throwing without incident for a few weeks now and should be able to handle at least a four- or five-inning workload in his first start of 2020. The 32-year-old made 37 appearances (11 starts) with the Angels in 2019, posting a 5.98 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 102.1 innings.