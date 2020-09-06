Cahill didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's contest between the Giants and the Diamondbacks. He allowed one run on two hits and two walks while fanning two across 2.2 innings.

Cahill had left his previous start last Saturday with joint inflammation in his left hip, but he didn't have problems in this one -- although he only tossed 42 pitches (24 strikes) before giving way to the bullpen. The veteran right-hander has a 2.65 ERA in five starts this season, but he has pitched more than four innings just once.