Giants' Trevor Cahill: Latches on with Giants
Cahill signed a minor-league with the Giants that includes an invitation to big-league camp Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Cahill joined the Angels on a one-year, $9 million deal for last season, but he didn't find much success with a 5.98 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 81:39 K:BB in 37 appearances (11 starts). the veteran right-hander provides some potential starting depth and could also work in long relief with a strong showing in spring training.
