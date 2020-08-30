Cahill was removed from Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks with an apparent injury, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 32-year-old gave up a two-run homer to Christian Walker during the fourth inning and fell behind the next batter 3-0 before exiting with the athletic trainer. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, and Cahill should be considered day-to-day until the Giants provide more information.