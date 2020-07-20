Cahill (finger) will likely not be available for Opening Day, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Manager Gabe Kapler said both Cahill and Jarlin Garcia (undisclosed) will likely be unavailable for the Giants' opener Thursday against the Dodgers. Cahill's fingernail issue has prevented him from throwing as of late. The 32-year-old was expected to compete for a spot in the starting rotation, but Logan Webb now emerges as the leading candidate to serve as the No. 5 starter for San Francisco to begin the 2020 campaign.