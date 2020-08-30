Cahill exited Saturday's start against the Diamondbacks with left hip discomfort, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
The veteran right-hander allowed two runs on two hits with four strikeouts and two walks before leaving with the athletic trainer with one out in the fourth inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, leaving Cahill's status for his next start up in the air.
