Cahill (1-1) earned the win Wednesday with two scoreless innings versus the Mariners. He allowed two hits and a walk and struck out four.

Cahill entered the contest in relief of Caleb Baragar, who walked all three batters he faced. Cahill then ended that threat and was solid over the remainder of his relief outing. It was the 32-year-old's first relief appearance of the year, and seventh overall. He has a 3.68 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 27 strikeouts in 22 innings. Cahill could work either as a spot starter or in a multi-inning relief role during the rest of the regular season.