Giants manager Gabe Kapler said that Cahill (hip) underwent an MRI after exiting his start in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

San Francisco has yet to receive the results of Cahill's MRI, but the right-hander looks like he could be in danger of landing on the injured list after experiencing discomfort in his left hip Saturday. If Cahill is shut down as a result of the hip issue, the Giants could remove him from the active roster and swap either Drew Smyly (finger) and Jeff Samardzija (shoulder) into the rotation. Smyly and Samardzija are currently on the IL, but both are set to face hitters Tuesday at the Giants' alternate training site and could be ready to return from the IL next weekend during the team's series versus the Diamondbacks.