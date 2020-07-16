Manager Gabe Kapler said Wednesday that Cahill has a fingernail injury that's preventing him from throwing, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

It's not clear when the fingernail issue first cropped up, and it likely threatens the 32-year-old's availability for Opening Day if he's unable to throw for too long. Cahill was expected to compete for a spot in the starting rotation, but Logan Webb now appears likely to round out the rotation with the veteran's status in doubt.