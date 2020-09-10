Cahill will start Thursday's series opener versus the Padres, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
With injured starters Jeff Samardzija (shoulder) and Drew Smyly (finger) having advanced to throwing simulated games in their respective rehabs, Cahill looked like he could be in danger of being moved to the bullpen this week, but the Giants will give the veteran right-hander at least one more turn through the rotation. Though Cahill owns an excellent 2.65 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over his five starts, San Francisco has been cautious with his usage, as he's reached the sixth inning in only one of those outings.