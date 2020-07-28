Cahill (finger) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Cahill has been dealing with a fingernail issue that kept him off the Giants' Opening Day roster, but he'll work from the mound Tuesday. A better timetable for his return could come into focus based on how he feels following his bullpen session. Once he's healthy, it's unclear whether Cahill will have a role with the major-league pitching staff after he competed for a spot in the rotation ahead of the regular season.
More News
-
Giants' Trevor Cahill: Likely unavailable for Opening Day•
-
Giants' Trevor Cahill: Shut down with fingernail issue•
-
Giants' Trevor Cahill: Released and re-signs with Giants•
-
Giants' Trevor Cahill: Latches on with Giants•
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: Takes loss in extras•
-
Angels' Trevor Cahill: First scoreless outing in August•