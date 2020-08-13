Cahill allowed four walks and struck out two over 1.2 scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Astros on Wednesday. He did not allow a hit.

While the veteran right-hander was inefficient in his 2020 debut, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Cahill "didn't miss by much often." The Astros just were not chasing and spoiled some decent pitches with 15 foul balls against Cahill. It will be a while yet before Cahill's built up after he missed the start of the season with a fingernail issue. He lines up for a road matchup against the Angels (one of his former teams) early next week.