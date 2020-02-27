Giants' Trevor Gott: Being groomed for versatile role
The Giants want Gott, who is one of only a couple relievers assured of making the Opening Day roster, to be versatile enough to pitch at any time, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 27-year-old righty is out of minor-league options, so he should make the 26-man roster out of camp, but it doesn't sound like he is being groomed for a ninth-inning role. Manager Gabe Kapler said that if a pitcher grabs a hold of the closer role during spring training, he would name an official closer, but he is also open to going into the season with undefined roles. Tony Watson is the most accomplished reliever of the bunch, so he is the de facto favorite to lead the team in saves, but this could be a situation where there is not one pitcher getting enough consistent save opportunities to provide fantasy value in mixed leagues.
