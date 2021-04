Gott's contract was selected by the Giants on Monday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Gott has been working at the Giants' alternate training site since the start of the regular season, but he'll now join the major-league bullpen as part of a shuffle after Steven Duggar and Chadwick Tromp were sent down Monday. Gott made 15 relief appearances for San Francisco last year and recorded four saves while posting a 10.03 ERA and 1.80 WHIP in 11.2 innings.