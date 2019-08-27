Giants' Trevor Gott: Dealing with forearm tightness
Gott was diagnosed with right forearm tightness after he was removed from his relief appearance Monday in the Giants' 6-4 loss to the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. He retired two hitters and was charged with two runs on one hit and two walks before departing.
Manager Bruce Bochy said Gott would be unavailable for at least a few days while the right-hander undergoes further diagnostic testing as the Giants look to determine the severity of his injury. Considering Gott already missed time this season due to a forearm strain, he'll likely require another stint on the 10-day injured list, even if follow-up tests reveal no structural damage to his elbow. The hard-throwing 27-year-old owns a modest 4.44 ERA on the season but has supported it with a strong 1.10 WHIP and 18.7 K-BB% in 52.2 innings.
