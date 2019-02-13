Giants' Trevor Gott: Dealt to Giants
Gott was traded to the Giants on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The 26-year-old was designated for assignment by the Nationals earlier in the month, but the Giants decided to pounce on him before he cleared waivers. Gott doesn't possess a ton of fantasy upside given the middling 6.1 career K/9, not to mention his 4.64 career ERA. However, he is out of minor-league options, so that could give him a leg up on other candidates for middle-relief work to start the season.
